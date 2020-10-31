In the upcoming episode of Bigg Boss, Weekend Ka Vaar, Salman Khan will be seen schooling Rahul Vaidya on nepotism, watch.

New Delhi| Jagran Entertainment Desk: The fourteenth season of Bigg Boss has brought back many debates in the house, from Jaan Kumar Sanu's Marathi remark to Rahul Vadya hitting him out on nepotism. And it looks like host Salman Khan is not going to spare anyone, as this time in weekend ka vaar, he made sure to school everyone for their wrongdoings.

In the upcoming episode of Bigg Boss, Weekend Ka Vaar, Salman Khan will be seen schooling Rahul Vaidya on nepotism. As, last week, Rahul had nominated Jaan Kumar Sanu by saying that he "hates" nepotism. Rahul said that Jaan doesn't have a personality of his own and is in the show only just because he is the son of legendary singer Kumar Sanu.

Now, Salman Khan, who is the son of veteran writer Salim Khan has reacted to Rahul's nepotism jibe. In the precap, it is shown that Salman asks Rahul, "If my father does something for me, will that be nepotism?" The Bollywood superstar then asks Jaan, "How many places have your father (Kumar Sanu) recommended you to?" To which, Jaan says, "None." Salman further tells Rahul that "this is not the platform to bring in nepotism."

The Kick actor further says, “Aap apne bachcon ko kisi ke upar thop rahe ho, pressure daal rahe ho, Iss industry ke andar woh possible hai? I want to Know.” He then goes on to add, this is not the platform to bring in nepotism.”

Earlier, Rahul Vaidya apologised to Jaan for his statement and he said that he was unaware of the fact that Jaan's parents were separated. Jaan accepted Rahul's apology, saying that he doesn't hold grudges.

