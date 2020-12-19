Bigg Boss 14: On the Weekend Ka Vaar, we are going to see another shocking elimination as this week in nominations we have Abhinav Shukla, Manu Punjabi, Eijaz Khan, Arshi Khan and Kashmera Shah.

New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Bigg Boss 14 is hitting the headlines ever since the challengers entered the show who not just only added the spice but was like a CPR to the show. They have given quite a good amount of content to viewers to stay glued to their TV screens. This week, the shocking element was Vikas Gupta's elimination after the ugly spat with Arshi Khan.

However, that was not the end because, on the Weekend Ka Vaar, we are going to see another shocking elimination. This week Abhinav Shukla, Manu Punjabi, Eijaz Khan, Arshi Khan and Kashmera Shah were in the nominations.

Well, it seems Rubina Dilaik's fans have supported for her darling husband as he is the most voted person. The person who will get eliminated from Salman Khan's show will be Challenger Kashmera Shah. As per Bigg Boss Khabri, she has received less votes even after playing the game very wisely.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kashmera Shah (@kashmera1)

Not just this, today we will also see Bollywood superstar Salman scolding Arshi Khan for talking ill about Vikas Gupta's mother. He supported mastermind's actions and said that if he would have been at Vikas's place he would have done the same.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ARSHI KHAN AK (@arshikofficial)

Seeing the good opportunity, even Rubina will add that Arshi talks ill things about her husband Abhinav Shukla. This will make the drama queen irritated and in anger, she will ask her to shut up. On seeing this Salman will again school Arshi over her disrespectful behaviour towards fellow contestants and will warn her that she wants to behave like this then she is free to walk out and find herself some other show.

Agitated Arshi will also state that she wants to leave the show and walks towards the door, however, when Bigg Boss will open the door for her she will not go out.

Posted By: Niharika Sanjeeiv