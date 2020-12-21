Kashmera Shah left the house on a good note and gave advice to contestants to be more entertaining and play the game with their full spirit.

New Delhi| Jagran Entertainment Desk: The fourteenth season of Bigg Boss is filled with twists and turns and the new twist that came in was the eviction of challenger contestant Kahsmera Shah. In the latest episode of 'Weekend Ka Vaar', host Salman Khan announced that Kashemra Shah is getting evicted from the house. However, she left the house on a good note and gave advice to contestants to be more entertaining and play the game with their full spirit.

In the 'Weekend Ka Vaar' episode, host Salman Khan asked Kashmera that why she thinks she would get eliminated, to which Kashmera said that she feels like she is not as entertaining as Rakhi Sawant and does not hold the personality of a trouble maker like Arshi Khan. After this, Salman Khan announced that Kashmera is getting eliminated because she received the least number of votes.

While walking out of the house, Kashmera gave advice to Arshi that she should listen more to Salman Khan and change her behavior as the Kick actor told her to do so. After her eviction, Arshi Khan and Rakhi Sawant were in utter shock. With her exit, the remaining challengers are Rakhi Sawant, Arshi Khan, Manu Punjabi, and Rahul Mahajan.

Kashmera entered the show as a challenger along with Rakhi Sawant, Arshi Khan, Rahul Mahajan, Manu Punjabi, and Vikas Gupta on December 6. Kashmera was seen in the BB house in season 1 and now in the fourteenth season, she marked her presence as a challenger.

The latest episode was filled with drama as Rubina Dilaik and Jasmin Bhasin got into a war of words as a caller asked Rubina that she trusts Jasmin and she replies she trusts her but less than before. Her reply surely hurt Jasmin and that became the reason for their fight in the house.

Posted By: Deeksha Sharma