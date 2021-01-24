New Delhi| Jagran Entertainment Desk: Ever since the fourteenth season of Bigg Boss started, contestant Rubina Dilaik and Ruhul Vaidya have been at loggerheads. Recently, in the press interaction episode, Rubina and Rahul got into a heated argument. Rubina also called Rahul Vaidya a male chauvinistic person, and that led to an even more heated fight in the house.

In the press interaction, Rahul Vaidya was asked that he usually overlook when Aly Goni tries to dominate people, but on the other hand, he picks up a fight with Rubina when she tries to dominate someone, does he have a fear of powerful women? Rahul replies and says that he does not do that but later says "I don't like Rubina that's why I probably can't take it but there is no man and woman thing in this. Whenever Aly and Jasmin had issues when Aly would go on to explain to her he would get aggressive and I would always tell him that it doesn't look as if you are genuinely trying to explain her, it looks more intimidating. Honestly, we are friends here but we are playing for the trophy. I have tried to make him understand many times, but it is up to him if he wants to take my suggestions."

After hearing this, Rubina replies and says that she has understood now the real reason behind their rivalry. She further says that it is a psychological issue that men cannot take a powerful woman. The vibe doesn't match with him and there are many times when he has purposely started a fight with her.

Rubina further said that Rahul is chauvinistic and she is using this word because she has seen this kind of attitude many times. She further concludes by saying, " This is a truth and for this attitude, you don't have to have a problem with me. It will always be psychologically present in you."

In the recent episode, Kamya Punjabi entered the show to host the Bigg Boss Press Conference. She greeted the media persons in the BB house. The housemates also gave top notch performances in the house. Rubina Dilaik and Rakhi Sawant performed on the song Dola Re Dola. Whereas, Nikki Tamboli and Sonali Phogat danced to Ghani Bawri.

