In the recent episode of Bigg Boss 14, host Salman Khan gave a chance to Kavita Kaushik and her husband Ronnit Biswas to clear things up with Abhinav Shukla and Rubina Dilaik. Host Saalman also asked Rubina and Abhinav to stop taking this matter to the court and instead resolve it at the show only.

Kavita Kaushik came on the show and said that she never said a word about him or tweeted about Abhinav and that too because she is done with his behaviour. After that she said, even her husband Ronnit also deleted the tweets and will soon justify his action.

After this, Ronnit Biswas said, "Both the tweets are on a separate topic. It was not during the making of the film. I got upset on your 'Aisa laafa padega ki sar ghum jaayega' comment for Kavita. She had spoken to me about the time when you and she were friends and why the friendship broke."

Kavita, meanwhile, did not stop here and further asked Abhinav why did their friendship end. "You did not send vulgar but messages of violent nature. You stopped only after I threaten to go to the cops".

While they all made their clarification, host Salman Khan came up and schooled Abhinav and Ronnit and said that "Kavita has been married for four years, Abhinav has been married for more than two". Salman asked, "Why is he (Ronnit) putting out your (Kavita) relationship on social media? Dosti thi, dosti se jada, why is he doing it? She is your wife!"

After this, when Abhinav threatened that he will deal with the issue legally, Salman lashed out at him and said, “She is saying let it go, why do you want to see it (messages) again? Even if it is ‘hey baby what are you doing tonight?’ you are done. Does not have to be violent or threatening.”

Salman further said that both of the girls handled the situation very maturely but both men have shown immense insecurity and immaturity. "I want both to apologise to your wives.”

Host Salman further said that there will be no eviction round this week.

