New Delhi| Jagran Entertainment Desk: The fourteenth season of Bigg Boss is getting interesting with each passing day and this time a new twist came to light as it is being reported that Vikas Gupta, the mastermind who came into the show as a challenger has now been thrown out of the show for allegedly showing physical violence against Arshi Khan.

According to the Bigg Boss insider account The Khabri, it has been reported that Vikas was evicted for pushing Arshi into the swimming pool. The two were seen in the war of words against each other for a past few days and now their fight took an ugly turn and it became violent as Vikas predicted that Arshi would be voted out of the show, she demanded an audience with Bigg Boss. “Ab ye Shilpa Shinde ban rahi hai."

EXCLUSIVE #TheKhabri #VikasGupta pushed #ArshiKhan into the swimming pool . He is Evicted because of Aggressive behavior with Arshi — The Khabri (@TheRealKhabri) December 12, 2020

There was another fight in which Arshi has hit Vikas and the latter responded in a similar fashion following which another Bigg Boss contestant Eijaz Khan had to intervene and stop them. After this, the Bigg Boss has called them in the confession room and had told them not to indulge in physical fights.

In the recent fight between Arshi and Vikas, the former was seen irritating Vikas and was saying that he can only back answer or argue with a woman as he cannot do that with men. After she says that, her friend, Manu Punjabi warns her not to cross limits. She still goes on saying that Vikas disrespects his mother and hence he is facing all bad days.

After this, Vikas gets agitated and tells Arshi that now she has crossed all the limits. The two were seen involved in an ugly fight and he calls Arshi 'ghaitya aurat'. Later, Arshi was seen talking to Aly and Vikas comes and says that he always respected her but she does not understand and pushes her into the pool.

