Bigg Boss 14: For the unversed, Devoleena Bhattacharjee entered the house as Eijaz Khan's proxy. Eijaz left the show due to some work commitments outside BB house, read on to know more.

New Delhi| Jagran Entertainment Desk: The fourteenth season of Bigg Boss is leaving no stone unturned to entertain its viewers. Recently, a shocking piece of news came to light as the Twitter handle of Bigg Boss Khabri posted that Devoleena has been evicted from the show. For the unversed, the actress entered the house as Eijaz Khan's proxy. Now, according to reports, Devoleena Bhattacharjee has been evicted, and due to that Eijaz Khan will not be able to re-enter the show.

Eijaz left the show due to some work commitments. However, while leaving the show, he promised to get back. Meanwhile, Devoleena entered the show as his proxy and played the game on his behalf

Well, to be noted, so far no update from Bigg Boss about Devoleena's eviction has been made.

Talking about the nomination, six contestants were nominated in the nomination round, including Nikki Tmaboli, Rakhi Sawant, Aly Goni, Rahul Vaidya, Rubina Dilaik, and Devoleena. Nikki and Rakhi had the least votes but they were selected for the final round, so they were saved from the nomination round.

Meanwhile, Devoleena had the least voting among the four contestants left in the nomination round. Thus, the netizens are pointing out that the voting trends might be the reason for her elimination.

Currently, the family week round is going on in the house. In this, the family member or close friend of the contestants has made their entry in the show to boost the morale of the inmates as the finale of Bigg Boss is nearing.

The ex-BB contestant Paras Chhabra entered the house as a connection of Devoleena Bhattacharjee. Paras grabbed all the attention in the latest episode as he declared that Rubina Dilaik is the winner of BB house.

Recently, Devoleena made headlines as she revealed in the BB house that she has a boyfriend outside the house.

