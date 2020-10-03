New Delhi| Jagran Entertainment Desk: The much-awaited controversial drama show, Bigg Boss 14 is all set to be back on television. Hosted by Salman Khan, the show is going to premiere tonight and the fans are already excited for it. However, the makers have still not revealed the list of contestants of BB 14. While the contestants are still under wrap, the makers made sure that they leave no stone unturned to increase the excitement amongst fans.

On Friday, the makers of Bigg Boss 14 dropped a new promo in which a mystery man can be seen, all decked up in white-black tuxedo and fans have rightly guessed who he is? The fans commented on the post that with the body language, physique, and moves, it gives full vibes of the ‘mystery man’ to be Eijaz Khan. In the promo, he was looking dashing in a classy tux look.

Eijaz Khan has a long stint on India TV and has a massive fan following. He was associated with the Balaji camp for a really long time. He has done shows with them from 2003 to 2007. Of late, he was seen on hit shows like Yeh Jaadu Hai Jinn Ka, Bepannaah Pyaar, Tenali Rama and RadhaKrishn. We can see that Eijaz Khan has worked across genres. He is 45.

The host Salman Khan introduced Jaan Kumar Sanu, the son of singer Kumar Sanu, as the first contestant on Bigg Boss 14 in a virtual press conference. Jaan is the only person to be revealed as a contestant before the premiere.

Actress Pavitra Punia is also going to mark her entry in the show. News of her participation was confirmed after Colors TV shared a teaser from the premiere, in which she was seen dancing to Tip Tip Barsa Pani. However, in the video, her face was covered but it was evident from her tattoo that confirmed that it was indeed her

Posted By: Deeksha Sharma