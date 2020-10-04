New Delhi| Jagran Entertainment Desk: The much-awaited show Bigg Boss 14 has begun and fans have already started to pick their sides. This time, the show goes by a catchy phrase that says, "Ab Scene Paltega'. Gauahar Khan, Sidharth Shukla and Hina Khan have also entered the show as Toofani Seniors and they are going to make some rules to spice up things in the house. Now, in a promo video, it is revealed that the Toofani seniors are going to have responsibilities and are going to take charge of their respected departments too.

In the latest promo video, it has been revealed that Gauahar Khan is going to be the head of the kitchen and without her permission, the contestants won't be able to make tea or have anything. Moving on, the responsibility of the bedroom is assigned to Sidharth Shukla and he has now become the master of the bedroom and without his permission, no one can take any stuff outside from the bedroom.

However, the big turning point was that the responsibility of Luxury department like BB Mall, Cinema and Spa is given to Hina Khan and her role has been assigned as the principal of the BB Mall and without her permission, no one can enter these places. Meanwhile, what shocked everyone was that only 7 items could be taken from the BB Mall with permission of Hina Khan and that goes by 1 T-shirt is equals to one item and so on.

Abhinav Shukla, Eijaz Khan, Rahul Vaidya, Pavitra Punia, Jasmin Bhasin, Nikki Tamboli and Shehzad Deol have already entered the Bigg Boss house but Jaan Kumar Sanu, Rubina Dilaik, Nishant Singh Malkani and Sara Gurpal were rejected by Toofani seniors Hina Khan, Sidharth Shukla and Gauahar Khan.

Bigg Boss will air Monday-Friday at 10.30 pm and Saturday-Sunday at 9 pm on Colors. It will be available before TV exclusively on Voot Select.

Posted By: Deeksha Sharma