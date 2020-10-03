Bigg Boss 14: The 'toofani seniors' -- Hina Khan, Sidharth Shukla, and Gauahar Khan -- have been given special responsibilities and are tasked to make lives difficult for the contestants this season.

New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: The much-awaited season 14 of the popular TV show Bigg Boss began on Saturday amid the ongoing coronavirus crisis. Like previous seasons, Salman Khan made a grand entrance on the show and showed dance skills on the song "Swag Se Swagat". However, before introducing the contestants of the season 14, the makers introduced the "toofani seniors".

The 'toofani seniors' -- Hina Khan, Sidharth Shukla and Gauahar Khan -- have been given special responsibilities and are tasked to make lives difficult for the contestants this season.

According to the makers, Sidharth, who the winner of season 14, has been given the charge of the bedroom area once. Sidharth will allot the sleeping place of the contestants and keep a check on their sleeping hours in season 14.

Meanwhile, Gauahar Khan, winner of Bigg Boss 7, will assign the kitchen duties to the contestants. On the other hand, Hina Khan, who was the runner-up of Bigg Boss 11, will check the personal belongings of the contestants in season 14 and it will completely be her decision to to 'allow' them to use the things that they have brought from their homes.

