Bigg Boss 14 Ticket to Finale: A task without fights is incomplete, especially when it is going to decide your fate in BB house. Read on to know what Paras Chhabra is on to

New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Bigg Boss 14 is just two weeks away from its finale and makers are leaving no stones unturned to keep the viewers glued to their television sets. In the recent episode, we saw mid-week eviction of Abhinav Shukla, leaving wife Rubina Dilaik and other contestants in dire shock. Rubina was seen breaking down in tears and crying bitterly while hugging Abhinav.

Now as the show moves on in the upcoming episode we will see Bigg Boss announcing Ticket to Finale. In this task whosoever wins will reach straight in the finale. However, a task without fights is incomplete, especially when it is going to decide your fate in BB house.

As per promo, Paras Chhabra will be entering the BB house and will try to create differences between the contestants. As the task starts contestants will be seen standing in the stable behind the sacks while their connections will be supporting them from outside.

Full and Exclusive Details on #TicketToFinale Task

During the task Rahul Vaidya is going to lash out at Nikki Tamboli and will say "Guys, make sure she is out" and further adds, "Yeh humesha aisa hi karti hai". Later, Paras will be seen whispering Devoleena Bhattacharjee that he is at peace now as from long he was waiting to watch this fight.

Well, if you all remember, in the previous season, that is, Bigg Boss 13, Paras Chhabra was the 'Radh Master'. Now as he has entered the special week, let's just hope that he doesn't radh (cancel) this task with the help of BB 14's radh masters.

Meanwhile, after Abhinav Shukla, one more elimination is expected at the Weekends. As per Bigg Boss Khabri, there are high chances of either Nikki Tamboli or Devoleena Bhattacharjee to say alvida to the BB house. So, this Weekend Ka Vaar episode will decide the five contestants who will enter the finale.

Posted By: Niharika Sanjeeiv