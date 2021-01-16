Bigg Boss 14: The fourteenth season of Bigg Boss is becoming interesting with each passing day as this time, the show has invited former contestants as challengers.

New Delhi| Jagran Entertainment Desk: The previous contestant of Bigg Boss 13 and the television actress who has managed to robe the hearts of many, Devoleena Bhattacharjee is now all set to enter Bigg Boss 14 house. Earlier, in the last season, Devoleena left the house due to health-related issues and now she is getting on the 14th season as Vikas Gupta's proxy. Vikas was a challenger in the Salman Khan hosted-show.

However, there are several reports doing rounds, some of the reports claim that Devoleena is going to enter BB house as Vikas's proxy while the others say that she might replace Eijaz Khan in the show. Jagran English does not vouch for the veracity of this report.

According to the report of ETimes, a source close to the show said that they have approached Devoleena after the sudden exit of Vikas Gupta and she agreed to it as she was happy to come on board. It is reported that she is going to enter the secret room on Monday and everyone is looking forward to her stint on Bigg Boss 14 show.

The fourteenth season of Bigg Boss is becoming interesting with each passing day as this time, the show has invited former contestants as contestants like Rakhi Sawant, Kashmira Shah, Manu Punjabi, Rahul Mahajan, Arshi Khan, and Vikas Gupta made their way into the show as challengers and the contenders of the house Rahul Vaidya, Rubina Dilaik, Eijaz Khan, Abhinav Shukla, and Nikki Tamboli.

Well i guess #Rubinav entered the house to give a fair chance to their marriage and we all can see they succeeded..God bless them both❤️🌸So now i really wish @lostboy54 or #RakhiSawant win the trophy & fulfil their dreams..❤️ #bb14 @BiggBoss — Devoleena Bhattacharjee (@Devoleena_23) January 9, 2021

Devoleena tweeted a few days back that she wants either Viaks or Rakhi to win the show as the two are in dire need of money and they should get a fair chance for it. She tweeted, 'Well i guess #Rubinav entered the house to give a fair chance to their marriage and we all can see they succeeded..God bless them both???So now i really wish @lostboy54 or #RakhiSawant win the trophy & fulfil their dreams..?? #bb14 @BiggBoss.'

Posted By: Deeksha Sharma