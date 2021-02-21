Ex-Indian Idol contestant Rahul Vaidya is one of the top finalists in Bigg Boss 14. Amidst his journey inside the house, the singer has been in limelight for his nepotism debate, having fights with Rubinav and his budding love story with Disha Parmar. Read on to know more

New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment: Rahul Vaidya is much more than a singer. Atleast this is what the ex-Indian Idol contestant conveyed on being asked why he wants to enter the Bigg Boss 14 house. Yes, Rahul had earlier mentioned that he "wants the world to know who Rahul Vaidya is, apart from the singer they have seen." And let's admit it we all have got to know a lot about him through the high-voltage show and now when the results of the grand finale are all set to be announced, here we are to walk you down the memory lane and take a look at Rahul Vaidya's Bigg Boss 14 journey.

Fights with Rubina and Abhinav

Right from the start, Rahul has been pretty vocal about disliking Rubina Dilaik. As per him, the TV actress had a superiority complex and that has been one of the major reasons for his fights with Rubina. Their fights have always been the talk of the town as the duo never shied away from expressing their anger and have even called eachother names. And the same was with Rubina's husband Abhinav, who too had his share of fights with Rahul in the house.

Nepotism debate

Rahul caught the media attention for sparking the nepotism debate where he nominated Jaan Kumar Sanu as he was the son of legendary artist Kumar Sanu. Rahul accused Jaan of taking advantage of being a star kid to feature in Bigg Boss. This led the duo to indulge in a heated argument and later Salman Khan intervened and scolded Rahul for bringing up this topic here.

Disha Parmar

Rahul's proposal for Disha Parmar went on to create quite a lot of buzz in fans. Disha was his close friend and on her birthday, Rahul decided to propose to her on TV through his T-shirt. He wrote "Disha, Marry me" and went down on his knee to profess his love for her. Although Disha took a while to reply and accepted his proposal on Valentine's Day.

Exit from the show

Rahul shined throughout the season be it through his controversies or expressing his romantic feelings for Disha. But in between the singer also left the show as he could not feel the connection with anyone apart from Aly Goni. He was constantly fighting with Rubinav (Abhinav and Rubina) and stated that he was tired of 'fake' people in the Bigg Boss 14 house.

Well, now it'll be interesting to see whether Rahul Vaidya emerges as a winner or not. What are your thoughts about his happening journey in Bigg Boss 14 show?

Posted By: Sanyukta Baijal