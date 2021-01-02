Bigg Boss 14: The upcoming Weekend Ka Vaar is going to be mainly about the fight of Arshi Khan and Rubina Dilaik, check details inside.

New Delhi| Jagran Entertainment Desk: The fourteenth season of Bigg Boss is filled with all drama-packed episodes and the upcoming Weekend Ka Vaar is going to be mainly about the fight of Arshi Khan and Rubina Dilaik. However, there is a surprise coming in the show as Sunny Leone is going to appear on the show as a guest and is going to play a special character.

According to the promo video, Arshi Khan and Rubina Dialik were seen engaging in a war of words, and Arshi is seen yelling at the top of her lungs and she says, "Mai nahi karungi koi kaam aur kisi ke abba me dum nahi hai ke kaam karwa le." To which, Rubina answers back and says she is just fake threatening people and she is not afraid of it.

Arshi further says, "Ab meri seedhi problem hai Rubina Dilaik ke saath. Ab mai dekhti hu kaun kaun uski baaton mein aata hai." After this, it is seen that Vikas Gupta is informing everyone that he si going to cook for himself but Aly Goni objects to it and says, "Jab 11 logo ka khana ban raha hai to barahwan alag se kaise banaega? Ye bhi show ka ek rule hai, aapko to pata hoga. Aap har baari yaha tapak jaate ho, aapko nahi pata."

Nikki too join hands in the fight and the voiceover is heard saying that the entire house is now against Vikas and is blaming him for the reason behind not managing well the weekly ration.

On the other hand, a big surprise is going to enter the house as Sunny Leone is going to appear on the show as a special character of Doctor Sunny who is going to do the check-up of all the housemates.

In the promo, Sunny is heard, "Hi Bigg Boss! How are you? I am here to check you and your housemates’ health. Doctor Sunny. So the appointment is fixed. With me. Saturday, 9 pm."

Posted By: Deeksha Sharma