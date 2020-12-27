Bigg Boss season 13's popular contestant Shehnaaz Gill and choreographer Dharmesh are going to enter the show and they will assign a task to the housemates.

New Delhi| Jagran Entertainment Desk: The fourteenth season of Bigg Boss is becoming interesting with each passing day and it has made sure to hook the netizens with spicy drama-filled content. Recently, in the Christmas special episode, Bharti Singh's husband Haarsh Limbachiya entered the show to spread happiness and roast the contestants. The writer-turned host was recently arrested by NCB for the possession of Cannabis along with his wife Bharti and in the BB house, he was seen roasting himself and made sure to leave everyone in splits.

This week was a special Christmas episode and Haarsh Limbachiya and Garvit entered the show and Haarsh was seen taking a dig at himself and he said, "Subah subah main aagaya kyunki aajkal mre ghar par bhi log subah subah aajate hain...aur bahut kuch karke chale jaate hain..."

Aly Goni, Rahul Vaidya, and other contestants got the reference and they were left in splits. Bharti and Haarsh are out on bail, they were making headlines a month ago as NCB procured 'small quantities of cannabis' at their Mumbai office and residence.

When Haarsh entered the show, he made sure to assign some tasks to the contestants, and in the special task, Arshi Khan gets a gift of eggs. She gives that gift to Nikki Tamboli and says she is a sidekick and always needs to be around someone. Vikas Gupta gets a honey jar as a gift, which he gives to Nikki and says that she needs to work on her words.

The upcoming episode of Bigg Boss is going to get even more interesting as several celebs are going to enter the show for Salman Khan's birthday. Jacqueline Fernandez and Raveena Tandon will join Salman on the Bigg Boss stage. Bigg Boss season 13's popular contestant Shehnaaz Gill and choreographer Dharmesh will assign a task to the housemates.

