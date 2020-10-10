Bigg Boss 14: After Friday's episode of Bigg Boss 14, actor Rubina Dilaik were among the top trends on Twitter following her confrontation with the 'toofani seniors' -- Sidharth Shukla, Gauahar Khan and Hina Khan

Now a week has past and the contestants have started showing their true colours and the BB house is again witnessing a war of words between the contestants. After Friday's episode of Bigg Boss 14, actor Rubina Dilaik were among the top trends on Twitter following her confrontation with the 'toofani seniors' -- Sidharth Shukla, Gauahar Khan and Hina Khan -- who were also made a part of the show to guide the new contestants.

Rubina Dilaik, who recently entered the house, has emerged as a strong contestant. On Friday, Rubina Dilaik confronted the seniors and termed the rules set by them for BB Mall as 'unfair'. The uproar in the house started when Rubina wanted to clarify the rules of the BB Mall and tried to convince the housemates to ask the seniors to be more lenient in giving them items from the BB Mall.

Dilaik even read out the rules from the Rule Book and asserted that if Salwar Suit is not considered as one item then a pair of shoes should also not be considered as one item. The clarification from Rubina irked BB Mall in charge and one of the senior Hina Khan, who said that by her logic one piece of a shoe is not considered as one item and will give only one shoe to Rubina.

However, the fans of Rubina Dilaik have showered support for her on social media for her stand against the seniors. While many hailed her being the strongest contestant in the house, others blamed seniors for manipulating other housemates against her. The fans were also impressed by Rubina's resilience when she converted her cover into a dress after not receiving items from the BB Mall.

Rubina does not have clothes because seniors did not give clothes, Rubina has converted the cover into a dress.

it is so hot in the dress??



Creativity level yaar ??#RubinaDilaik#BB14 pic.twitter.com/PmM4nrlgB2 — ????????_'?? ????????????? (@WhoIsDiya1) October 9, 2020

Rubina is right. salwar kameez alag alag kese ho skte hai?



How can someone wear different prints on top half and bottom half? The same way how can we wear two diff colour shoe !



Rubina is giving back to oversmart seniors ???? #RubinaDilaik — Shehnaazgill is love?? (@sanagill9873) October 8, 2020

Rubina is on fire ????????

She talks sense and is logical too

Only she can set ????straight and tell seniors to be in their limit ???? — Kate (@Viva29694093) October 8, 2020

#RubinaDilaik Is Fire. Go Girl. Never Give Up My Star. ???? — ??Nicita Sinha?? (@Nicita78) October 8, 2020

The incident further goes on with other seniors and housemates cornering Rubina over her comments and even her husband Abhinav Shukla also said that he does not agree with her point. Rubina even had an argument with fellow contestant Eijaz Khan, who kept yelling at her about how her rebellion has affected the previously agreed upon arrangement with the seniors.

Later in the episode, Bigg Boss gave the housemates a task to take the immunity back from Nikki Tamboli and Abhinav Shukla. Bigg Boss gave the contestant a task in which Nikki Tamboli and Abhinav Shukla have to sit in a bulldozer, parked in the garden area, and the other housemates have to make them get up without physically touching them.

Amid the chaos to make Nikki and Abhinav get up from the bulldozer, the episode ended with Nikki getting up and Pavitra Punia taking her place.

