New Delhi| Jagran Entertainment Desk: Bigg Boss 14 is getting dramatic day by day and this is the only reason that is keeping the viewers hooked up to the show. In the recent episode, we saw a big fight between Abhinav Shukla and Aly Goni over Rahul Vaidya, the two were seen at loggerheads as Aly wants to make his friend Rahul the captain, but Abhinav and Rubina Dilaik are not in favour of it and felt betrayed. Not just this, once again we also witnessed a tussle between Vikas Gupta and Arshi Khan which was like a cherry on the top.

Now moving on to today's episode, it's going to be scary and viewers are advised to not watch Bigg Boss 14 alone as you all are going to witness a new drama by Rakhi Sawant. Yes, you read it right! Bollywood's controversy queen is back and today she is going add tadka of entertainment with her explicit acting in the show. Talking about what it will be, the actress is going to behave as if she is possessed by a "ghost" as she looks in the mirror giving everyone a horror effect.

This acting by Rakhi will leave the contestants including Jasmin Bhasin all scared, Jasmin who will be seen standing beside rakhi in washroom area will request Rakhi to stop her antics but this will only get worsen. As the show moves forward, we will see Arshi communicating with Rakhi's ghost and asking do you want to stay in her to which actress will nod in yes.

Later, we will see Rakhi talking to a housemate while Vikas Gupta is sleeping on her laps. She will tell the contestant that she is not happy from the past 200 years and this is her place while caressing Vikas Gupta's head.

Now with this drama, it feels finally Rakhi is back and will prove that she is way better in giving interesting content and entertaining people. Today's episode is going to be interesting as it will be full of drama and actions, where on one hand we will see Arshi breaking down and mending her relations with Vikas, while on the other hand, Rakhi's spooky acting will leave everyone thrilled.

