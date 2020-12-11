Bigg Boss 14: Aly Goni can be seen entering the BB house leaving Jasmin Bhasin in tears. As soon as he enters the house, he taunts Eijaz Khan on his game plan and for mishandling Jasmin in the nomination task.

New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: In a delightful surprise for BB finalist Jasmin Bhasin, her darling friend Aly Goni is going to make a surprise entry in the Bigg Boss house. The show, which is riding high on success, is hitting the headlines ever since the news of the entry of two eliminated contestants.

Recently, Colors TV's dropped the promo of the upcoming episode of Bigg Boss 14 in which Aly Goni can be seen entering the BB house and Jasmin Bhasin can be seen in tears. As soon as he enters the house, he taunts Eijaz Khan on his game plan and for mishandling Jasmin in the recent nomination task.

Further, in the short clip video, we can see Aly revealing Rubina Dilaik, Abhinav Shukla and Jasmin Bhasin on how Eijaz is bitching and manipulating other contestants against all three.

Moving on, he also schools Jasmin on her bonding with Vikas Gupta. He can be seen saying, "Why were you happy when he entered the house. You don't remember what all he has done", leaving Jasmin speechless. Also, as soon as this news came out all the BB lovers are going berserk and are waiting with bated breath to see the reunion of the lovebirds.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ColorsTV (@colorstv)

Not just this there is a buzz that Bigg Boss 14 makers are planning a grand entry for Rahul Vaidya after he walked out of the show on the Finale Week. Standing true to their slogan “scene paltega” makers are planning a big twist with his entry which will flip the whole game and will leave all the contestants in the state of shock. Well, this decision came into being after his fans bashed the makers for evicting him out of the show.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ColorsTV (@colorstv)

Meanwhile, along with Aly Goni, Rakhi Sawant and Nikki Tamboli will also re-enter the house leaving everyone surprised. Rakhi will be seen beaming around in the house, also on its first day, we will see her locking horns with Frenemy Arshi Khan by taking Vikas Gupta’s side.

Posted By: Niharika Sanjeeiv