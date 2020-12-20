Bigg Boss 14: As per rumours doing the rounds on all social media platforms Vikas Gupta might re-enter Salman Khan's show along with three other contestants. Read on to know more

New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Bigg Boss 14 is not less than a roller-coaster ride for all the contestants and the viewers. Standing true to its tag line "scene paltega" every now and then we see makers introducing twists and once again the house going to witness a big twist.

Recently, Vikas Gupta was ousted from BB house for pushing Arshi Khan into the pool after the ugly spat. However, now if the online reports are anything to go by then the Mastermind is all-set to re-enter the show coming week.

As per Bigg Boss Khabri, Vikas Gupta will be entering the Salman Khan's house along with BJP politician Sonali Phogat. Yes, you read it right, this week either on Monday or Tuesday we will see four contestants along with Vikas entering the house leaving everyone shocked.

Well, after seeing so many twists happening from the past few weeks we are not even a bit surprised because this game is very unpredictable and more than game this whole season is quite unpredictable.

Now it will be interesting to see how new three contestants will add the spice in the show. Will they be able to overshadow other contestants or will they bring down the level of entertainment of Bigg Boss 14.

Meanwhile, today, on the Weekend Ka Vaar episode we will see host Salman Khan having fun while the female contestants are torturing the male contestants. Also, we will see, singer Dhvani Bhanushali gracing the stage to promote her new blockbuster song Nayan.

The songstress will be seen adorning a little black dress with ankle-length translucent socks and strappy heels. She completed her look with cute cascading waves hair. She is not just going to mesmerize the audience with her sweet voice but also Bollywood superstar who will be seen dancing to her tunes and enjoying the song to the fullest.

