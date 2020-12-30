Bigg Boss 14: Big fight between housemates and Rakhi Sawant as the latter will tear off Rahul Mahajan's cloths. Know what will be Bigg Boss's decision

New Delhi| Jagran Entertainment Desk: Bigg Boss 14 is hitting the headlines every now and then and all thanks to the contestants who are keeping the show interesting and worth watching. In the recent episode, we saw two fights erupting in the house at one hand was Jasmin Bhasin and Rakhi Sawant, while on other is Rahul Vaidya and Arshi Khan.

The fight got so escalated between Jasmin and Rakhi that Bigg Boss had to intervene and school Naagin actress for hurting controversy queen. However, picture abhi baki hai viewers as these fights were nothing in front of today's fight. In tonight's episode, we are going to see Rakhi Sawant and Rahul Mahajan at the loggerheads again.

As the Captaincy Task is going on in the house Rakhi will create drama and the whole house will be against her, the fight will get escalate to an extend that Rakhi will tear Rahul Mahajan's dhoti in anger. This act by controversy queen will leave the contestants will be in dire shock. After that Rahul Vaidya and Aly Goni will strongly object this act and will say that such behaviour wouldn't have been tolerated by a woman then why should man tolerate. Aly will ask Bigg Boss to stop the task then and there.

Now you must be wondering what will happen next then here we are will all the juicy information straight from the BB 14 house. As per Bigg Boss Khabri, on contestants request Bigg Boss will intervene and will call both of them to confession room to school Rakhi for her behaviour.

Not just this, seeing such drama Bigg Boss will cancel the Captaincy Task leaving contestants in shock while some will be satisfied with this decision. Well, this is what Rakhi Sawant wanted she initially announced that she will not let anyone be the captain of this house especially Jasmin Bhasin.

Posted By: Niharika Sanjeeiv