Bigg Boss 14: Today Bigg Boss house is going to get its next captain, read on to know who will be the next captain between Vikas Gupta and Rahul Vaidya.

New Delhi| Jagran Entertainment Desk: Bigg Boss 14 is making headlines every now and then for erupting drama in the Salman Khan's show. This week we saw Vikas Gupta returning with a bang leaving his rival Arshi Khan all surprised. On other hand, we saw makers introducing you contestant in the house, Sonali Phogat. Now amid all this a 'captaincy task' is going on to decide who will be the next captain of the house.

In the recent episode we saw, a big fight between Aly Goni and Abhinav Shukla, the duo have been thick friends from the starting of the show, but now it seems to be over. Aly was seen supporting Rahul Vaidya for the captaincy task. This irks Abhinav and Rubina who then goes up to him to confront and remind him that they have always stood for him, however, things go down well and Aly gets agitated. He stands firm on is a decision because for him Rahul is first and then other contestants.

Towards the end of the show, we saw only two bags i.e of Vikas Gupta and Rahul Vaidya are in Balloon and Arshi Khan is the last person to choose as to who will be the captain. Now, in tonight's episode, we will see Arshi betraying the friendship of Rahul Vaidya and Aly Goni by throwing singer's bag out of the balloon and making Mastermind captain of the house.

Yes, you read it right! Arshi who is now an enemy of Vikas Gupta will opt Mastermind over a friend 'Rahul'. Is this Arshi's game plan or does she really think that Vikas deserves to be captain? Well, all of these questions will be answered in tonight's episode.

Meanwhile, we are going to see a love triangle in the house between Nikki Tamboli, Aly Goni and Jasmin Bhasin. In Tuesday's episode, we saw actress confessing her liking for Aly in front of Rakhi Sawant and said that if he comes and proposes her then she will say yes.

