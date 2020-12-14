Bigg Boss 14: In the upcoming episode, mastermind Vikas and Arshi’s verbal spat will take an ugly turn when the former will push Miss Khan in pool leaving all the contestants in dire shock.

New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Bigg Boss 14 contestants Vikas Gupta and Arshi Khan are hitting the headlines ever since they entered the house. The duo has been locking horns over their past equation and even after Bigg Boss’s warning Arshi didn’t stop and kept on instigating Vikas.

Now, in the upcoming episode, mastermind Vikas and Arshi’s verbal spat will take an ugly turn when the former will push Miss Khan in pool leaving all the contestants in dire shock. This action by 32-year-old was led by Arshi’s statements about him and his family. Arshi says, “He attacks women because he can’t deal with men. A person who doesn’t respect his own parents has to suffer in life. A person who couldn’t be for his own parents, how will he stand for us.”

Soon after hearing this Vikas loses his cool and while Arshi will be seen chatting with Aly Goni, Vikas will go over and push her in the pool. This action leaves Arshi startled and says he is not going to play this game and wants to leave. However, Vikas’s action will take a drastic turn for the mastermind when Bigg Boss will intervene.

As per Bigg Boss Khabri, Vikas will be evicted from the show for his violent and aggressive behaviour towards a contestant.

Well, we are yet not sure whether this piece of information is true but if it turns out to be true, then all the Vikas Gupta’s fans are going to stand in uproar as they might not see this decision favour by the makers.

Meanwhile, Rahul Vaidya has re-entered the show with a bang and now he is here to win and not to get bullied with other contestants. Now he appears to be stronger and it will be interesting to see how he interacts with Challengers and what will be his game plan now.

Posted By: Niharika Sanjeeiv