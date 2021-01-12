Bigg Boss 14: Vikas Gupta wisely used his weakness to make headlines and create buzz, however, now reports are doing rounds that he is stepping out of the show. Read on to know why

New Delhi| Jagran Lifestyle Desk: Bigg Boss 14 is riding high on success after the entry of Challengers and with the help of them, the other contestants are also trying their every bit to make the show interesting. Among all the contestants Vikas Gupta was the only one who grabbed the eyeballs and all thanks to her emotional drama.

Being a Mastermind of the Bigg Boss, Vikas wisely used his weakness to make headlines and create buzz. However, recently, a buzz is doing rounds on all social media platform that he is leaving Salman Khan's show. This seems to be a bad news for all his fans, however, you all must be wondering as to what is the reason behind his exit.

Don't worry we are here to clear all your doubts related to Vikas Gupta's exit from the house. As per Bigg Boss Khabri, Mastermind has been keeping unwell due to throat infection from past several days. Owing to his medical condition show producer has stepped out of the house.

Well, we are yet not sure that will he come back or not, however, as per the reports doing rounds suggest that after being treated he will enter the house through the secret room just like Sidharth Shukla entered the house in Bigg Boss 13.

Earlier, it was Challenger Manu Punjabi who left the house due to medical reason and now it seems that he is not going to re-enter the house. However, he posted a video on his IG and showed his support to Rahul Vaidya.

Coming back to Vikas Gupta, recently, we saw the Mastermind breaking down during Family Week and revealed that his family is not going to come. However, his dear friend Rashami Desai came to his rescue and entered the house to meet him and remind him that he is the Mastermind of the Bigg Boss 14.

