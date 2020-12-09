Now as you all must be thinking what is going to happen in the task, then here we are with the spoiler.

New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Colors TV's controversial reality-TV show Bigg Boss 14 is now getting more interesting, courtesy, the challengers who entered the show after the shocking eliminations. With the help of the challengers, the show is now aiming to top the TRP chart as they are keeping the audience glued to their TV screens with their juicy and masaledar fights and drama.

In Tuesday’s episode, we saw how Eijaz Khan, Arshi Khan, Kashmera Shah and Manu Punjabi manipulated other players to win the captaincy task. Now with the new captain in the house, Bigg Boss will announce a new task today where the housemates will be divided into two teams -- White Shop Team and Red Shop Team.

White Team has Kashmera, Vikas Gupta, Jasmin Bhasin and Rubina Dilaik, while the Red team has Eijaz, Rahul Mahajan, Abhinav Shukla and Arshi Khan. Manu, who became the new captain yesterday, will be declared as the sanchalak of the task. The task will mainly be about destroying each other’s stalls with mud in order to win the task.

Now as you all must be thinking what is going to happen in the task, then here we are with the spoiler. As per the Bigg Boss Khabri, we will see Kashmera and Rubina locking horns with Manu (Sanchalak) after he declares Red team as the winner in Round 1. The formers will call Manu ‘biased’ because as per the rules of the task any two members of the team have to be inside the stall to guard and their stall had only one member so it is unethical to destroy their stall.

Well, the spice doesn’t end here, in Round 2 we will get to see a big fight between Eijaz and Rubina, which later will turn in an ugly physical fight and on seeing this Bigg Boss will intervene and stop the task. Also, there are chances that Bigg Boss might cancel the whole task to punish the contestants.

Now this task is going to be interesting as Bigg Boss has divided the two teams against the wishes of the contestants i.e they have to play along with the opponents if they have to win the task.

Posted By: Niharika Sanjeeiv