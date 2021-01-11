Bigg Boss 14 makers are going to conduct special nominations wherein contestants will be asked to nominate contestants who don't deserve to be in the house.

New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Bigg Boss 14 is getting interesting as we are inching close to the finals, makers are also not leaving any stone unturned to keep the viewers glued. In the recent episode, we saw Jasmin Bhasin exiting from Salman Khan's show after being declared finalist of the show.

Now everyone in the house will be thinking that with Jasmin's exit they all are safe and their nomination will be decided on the bases of their performance in the task. However, Bigg Boss makers have planned something big for their nominations.

In the upcoming episode, we will see host Salman Khan once again gracing the show for a special reason that is for Special Nominations. As per the promo, Dabangg actor will ask contestants in Jodi to decide who deserves to stay in the house.

As the video continues we see Eijz Khan and Sonali Phogat talking about Rubina Dilaik and Vikas Gupta. Mr Khan wants the TV actress to be out of the house as a result, both end up nominating Rubina and Mastermind gets saved. Furthermore, we see, Abhinav Shukla tells Eijaz that he influences people to which Radhe actor taunts and says that even his wife Rubina also does the same.

On hearing this Abhinav gets irked and ends up saying "Iska matlb ye thode hai ki mai uska khamiyaza bhugtun?"

Moving on the promo shows, Rahul Vaidya and Aly Goni deciding between Nikki Tamboli and Arshi Khan. To convince singer Aly says "Nikki dono taaraf khel rahi hai" Well this continues at the end of the video we see Aly taking out his anger on Rakhi saying, "Rakhi used to pray that I separate from Jasmin. Never pray that a pair is separated."

Meanwhile, coming back to Jasmin Bhasin's exit, her alleged boyfriend Aly Goni got devastated to when he got to know that she will be leaving the house. To read the full story click here

Posted By: Niharika Sanjeeiv