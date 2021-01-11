Bigg Boss 14: Salman Khan to conduct Special Nomination task in which contestants will decide who deserves to be in the house. Read on to know who along with Rahul Vaidya are nominated.

New Delhi| Jagran Entertainment Desk: Colors TV most popular show Bigg Boss 14 is hitting the headlines ever since Challengers entered the house after the Finale Week. Now as the show is moving towards the finale, BB makers and the contestants are leaving no stones unturned to make the show interesting.

In the recent episode, we saw one of the four finalists, Jasmin Bhasin leaving the Bigg Boss house after spending 100 days. this eviction not just shocked the fans but also send the contestants including Rubina Dilaik in dire shock. We saw a TV actress crying over his exit and regretting of not mending her relationship with Naagin actress.

Now you all must be thinking that the Weekend Ka Vaar is over at this heartwrenching note, well, no it's not. Yes, you read it right, BB makers are trying to add some twists in the show and for this Salman Khan will once again host the show today.

Earlier, we informed you that in the upcoming episode we will see Salman Khan hosting Special Nomination task which will leave the house divided. Now you all must be eagerly waiting to know who all have been nominated this week, then here we are with a spoiler straight from the BB house.

As per Bigg Boss Khabri, today we will see your favourite contestants getting nominated.

Here is the full list:

1. Eijaz Khan and Sonali Phogat nominates Rubina Dilaik and saves Vikas Gupta

2. Vikas Gupta and Rubina Dilaik nominates Rahul Vaidya and saves Aly Goni

3. Nikki Tamboli and Arshi Khan nominates Sonali Phogat and saves Eijaz Khan.

4. Aly Goni and Rahul Vaidya nominates Nikki Tamboli and saves Arshi Khan.

Meanwhile, Rakhi Sawant who is the Captain of the BB house got the power to save one contestant from the Special Nomination and for this, she chose Abhinav Shukla. With this TV actor has not just got saved for this week but also the next week.

Posted By: Niharika Sanjeeiv