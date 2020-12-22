Bigg Boss 14: On the other hand, BB house came up with a new twist as the show welcomed again Vikas Gupta in the house and that has surely left everyone in utter shock, read on to know more.

New Delhi| Jagran Entertainment Desk: Bharatiya Janata Party's Mahila Morcha National Vice President Sonali Phogat is now all set to enter the Bigg Boss house, the show that is filled with drama and spice is now going to get even more interesting. Sonali has promised that she is going to bring lots of entertainment and positivity in the house.

Sonali told IANS, "I have been a big fan of Bigg Boss for a long time. The scale of the show is huge. I know so many people who watch it religiously. How can I refuse this once-in-a-lifetime opportunity?"

Talking about her wild card entry in the show, she said that she is a big fan of Bigg Boss and she watched almost all the episodes of this season. She further added that now that she is a participant, it is going to be an exciting journey for her. " I don't know how my journey will unfold, but I promise the viewers a lot of entertainment and positivity," she added about the show.

Who is Sonali Phogat?

For the unversed, Sonali Phogat is the National Vice President of BJP's Mahila Morcha. She is an actress as well and has worked in Haryanvi music videos, and has acted in the TV show Amma: Ek Maa Jo Laakhon Ke Liye Bani Amma.

She was associated with BJP for the past 12 years and that gave her the opportunity to join politics where she got the chance to become National Vice President of the women's front in Haryana, She was also the star campaigner for BJP in Delhi Vidhan Sabha elections in 2013 and she campaigned in Delhi's Chandni Chowk.

On the other hand, BB house came up with a new twist as the show welcomed again Vikas Gupta in the house and that has surely left everyone in utter shock. Arshi Khan was seen taken aback by the re-entry of Vikas Gupta and she even offered him tea in the house. Recently, Kashmera Shah was evicted from the show after getting the least votes in the house.

Posted By: Deeksha Sharma