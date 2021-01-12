New Delhi| Jagran Entertainment Desk: In the latest episode of Bigg Boss 14, an ugly fight took place between Nikki Tamboli and Sonali Phogat. The war of words between them got ugly as Sonali throw used food boxes on Nikki's bed.

The recent drama began in the house as Nikki had kept used food boxes near Sonali's bed and she asked Nikki to remove them, to which, the Tamboli said that after removing her makeup she will take away the boxes.

However, Sonali was adamant and started yelling at Nikki that she should pick the boxes right away and as she saw Nikki was not moving and she was busy removing her makeup, she gave Nikki a warning that if she will not remove the boxes, she is going to throw it on her bed.

As Nikki left the bedroom, Sonali did as she warned Nikki for, she threw the boxes on her bed and that fumed Nikki. After this, Tamboli started yelling at top of her lungs and said that Sonali disrespected food and that is highly unacceptable.

Niki starts yelling and calls Sonali "badtameez and ghatiya aurat" and asks Sonali to not touch her. She also said that Phogat is being touchy. Nikki continued to say that because of this behavior of hers, nobody gives her "bhaav" during weekend ka vaar and added, "isko nikaalo ghar se bahar."

Sonali Phogat then says that she went out and did setting with the audience. "Tu toh janta se setting karke aayi hai," said Sonali to Nikki Tamboli. This left Nikki fuming with anger and said that she has come inside the house due to her calliber, and no setting.

Abhinav Shukla also tried to explain Sonali that she should act mature since such behavior is not expected from her. While Sonali started taking a dig on Abhinav and after that Rubina too joined the fight.

How shameful for a senior respectable woman like @sonaliphogat to throw food like this. Is this child's play. Awful..! Seriously disgusting and the worst is mentioning setting banake aayi hi.! #disgraceful #SonaliPhogat #BB14 #BB14LiveFeed @nikkitamboli — Andrea Smith (@AndreaS41799188) January 11, 2021

#SonaliPhogat is luking so desperate. First, she pin point Rakhi openly to save her. Then started fighting unnecessarily just for content. Atleast fight with dignity and real issue. #Shame — KiaRA..! (@kia_ra_a) January 11, 2021

Netizens also came forward and slammed Sonali for her rude and disrespectful behavior and they began showing their support for Nikki and urged everyone to save her from eliminations.

Posted By: Abhinav Gupta