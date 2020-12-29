New Delhi| Jagran Entertainment Desk: The latest episode of Bigg Boss 14 was filled with drama and planning, plotting as all the contestants in the house have been nominated except Vikas Gupta. In the recent episode, contestants were seen planning against Nikki Tamboli.

Rakhi Sawant and Arshi Khan were also seen discussing how to evict Nikki Tamboli from the house. Both of them agreed that Nikki is annoying and thus she does not deserves to be in the house.

The contestants were planning towards her eviction. Arshi was also seen saying the same to Sonali Phogat that it was because of Nikki that the entire house got eliminated. Arshi, Sonali, and Rakhi were seen discussing that even though the latter was being nice to everyone still she did not get one single vote.

After this, Rahul was seen in a fight with Arshi for not taking Rakhi's name even though she is her good friend. Sonali Phogat is also seen manipulating Rahul Vaidya and she says that he should vote against Nikki as she is the reason behind all the problems in the house. Sonali further said that she was upset that Rahul did not save her, to which, he said that Aly and Nikki were on his mind because he has spent more time with them.

Sonali was further heard saying, "Ussi se maar khayega tu. You have to evict Nikki if you want to go ahead in the game. Wo tumhare upar pao rakh k aage nikal jayegi dekhna tum.”

Sonali is the wild card contestant in the house and she recently entered the house and she was seen warning Rahul that she has seen Nikki's game and said that he should stay away from her.

Earlier, Nikki joined hands with Rubina and Abhinav to vote out all the wild card contestants.

Posted By: Deeksha Sharma