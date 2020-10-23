Bigg Boss 14: Sidharth Shukla shared a heartfelt note on Twitter expressing his gratitude towards fans and his fellow seniors in Bigg Boss Season 14- Hina Khan and Gauahar Khan. Here is what Balika Vadhu actor has to say.

New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Sidharth Shukla, who ruled the Bigg Boss Season 14 for 2 weeks, has finally come out of the house. Balika Vadhu actor managed to grab maximum attention in the latest season even after being a senior. In the thirteenth season of Bigg Boss, Sidharth Shukla came out as a winner and made social media users crazy about him. Well, in this season too, we see Sidharth Shukla as a most impactful housemate. However, the tenure of all three seniors- Sidharth Shukla, Hina Khan and Gauahar Khan is completed. After coming out of the BB house, Sidharth Shukla expressed his gratitude towards the fans for the immense support and he also opened up about his surprising friendship with Hina Khan and Gauahar Khan.

Hey guys thanks a ton for all the support I enjoyed outside while I was in the #BB14 house it really means a lot .. was very skeptical about our bonding but i surprisingly had an amazing time with both @GAUAHAR_KHAN and @eyehinakhan 😊 — Sidharth Shukla (@sidharth_shukla) October 22, 2020

Sharing a post on Twitter, Sidharth Shukla wrote, "Hey guys thanks a ton for all the support I enjoyed outside while I was in the #BB14 house it really means a lot .. was very skeptical about our bonding but I surprisingly had an amazing time with both @GAUAHAR_KHAN and @eyehinakhan". He felt amazed by the bond he shared with the two divas in the house. Their friendship and their understanding were highly appreciated by the fans.

During season 13, the fans got to see the angry young man in Sidharth Shukla, but he seemed very different in season 14. Sidharth Shukla showed his cute, funny and quirky side. The fans adored Hina Khan and Sidharth Shukla's bonding and their cute fights. Sidharth Shukla was also seen locking horns with his fellow seniors and fresher contestants.

Apart from fights and friendships, Sidharth Shukla stayed in limelight for his best mentoring skills. He mentored Nikki Tamboli and tried hard to make her a confirmed contestant. Also, he strategized the task for his teammates to qualify the phase one of the season but, due to the majority, his team lost the task and was sent to Red Zone.

Posted By: Srishti Goel