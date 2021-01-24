Bigg Boss 14: The makers of the show also shared a video in which Sidharth Shukla is seen taking a dig at Rahul Vaidya.

New Delhi| Jagran Entertainment Desk: The upcoming episode of Bigg Boss 14 is going to be filled with all the spicy grilling session as Sidharth Shukla is going to mark his entry on the show. Netizens are already excited about it, and they have started trending the hashtag #SidharthShuklainBB14 on Twitter.

The makers of the show also shared a video in which the Bigg Boss 13 winner is seen taking a dig at Rahul Vaidya. The video starts with Sidharth Shukla asking Rahul that why does he feel that he is more deserving than Abhinav Shukla, and what has he done till now in the show that makes him deserving in the show, to which the singer replies, and says that he can't evaluate what he has done till now. Sidharth replies to him and says that if he can't evaluate his game how can he even blame Abhinav.

Sidharth was also seen grilling Abhinav Shukla and tells him that he should not jump to the conclusion in Rubina Dilaik's matter. In the video, it is also shown that the audience is also heard saying, 'Abhinav should not play the game by keeping his wife as the shield.'

As soon as the promo went viral, the netizens went gaga over it and started hailing 'the hero Sidharth Shukla.' One of the users wrote, "I'm Just Speechless.I Can't Find Suitable Words For This Pic Cause I'm So Much Happy Right Now @sidharth_shukla Love You So Much"

Another user wrote, "Tu aag hai. Nahi tera koi jawab hai..Sidharth Shukla In BB14 ...and SidHearts are on cloud 9. Aaj ka promo itna best hai...dude only he has that quality of hosting bigg boss in absence of sk."

Yet another wrote, "I SWEAR ON MY LIFE HE IS LITERALLY AGING BACKWARDS Loudly crying faceLoudly crying faceLoudly crying faceLoudly crying face HE LOOKS SO PERFECT AND BEAUTIFUL!!!"

Earlier, Sidharth Shukla marked his entry in the BB 14 house as the Toofani Senior along with Heena Khan and Gauahar Khan.

Posted By: Deeksha Sharma