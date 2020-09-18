Sidharth Shukla, Hina Khan and other former Bigg Boss contestants to be part of the grand premiere of Salman Khan’s show

New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: The countdown has begun for Bigg Boss Season 14, one of the most-watched reality shows in the history of Indian television. The Salman Khan hosted show will premiere on October 3. In a bid to increase the excitement, the makers have decided to invite Ex-Bigg Boss winners for the grand premiere of Bigg Boss Season 14. According to the reports, Sidharth Shukla and Hina Khan have already shot for a special promo of the show.

Sidharth Shukla preached for the promo shoot in an all-black look, pictures of which have been shared by several fan clubs dedicated to him on social media.

In the pictures shared by his fans, Sidharth looked classy and magnificent in black trousers with a matching shirt. According to the reports, Hina Khan and Sidharth Shukla will not entre the BB house and will share the stage with Bollywood superstar Salman Khan.

Hina and Sidharth will give some interesting tasks to the contestants and will mentor them before they enter the house. Earlier, there were reports that Sehnaaz Gill will share the stage with Sidharth Shukla but she denied being invited.

The reports also suggest that the makers will invite Big Boss Season 7 winner Gauhar Khan and season 10 winner Monalisa and Season 13's popular contestant Rashami Desai for the grand premiere episode. The special promo for the premiere night will be aired soon, said reports.

Talking about Sidharth Shukla, he is one of the most popular contestants of the reality show. The actor has spent more weeks inside the Bigg Boss house than any other contestant and managed to grab a lot of eyeballs. Clearly, Shukla’s fans seem to be super excited for his arrival on the show again.

Posted By: Srishti Goel