New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Toofani Senior and Bigg Boss 13 winner Sidharth Shukla's charm is at par in the Bigg Boss Season 14. It seems that he has owned the pattern of the show and does everything to make the show more interesting. Shukla is not a participant in this season, but he managed to keep all eyes on him and grabbed the maximum attention because of his game strategies. Balika Vadhu actor has been seen motivating and influencing the contestants to take their stand and to let their personality come out. In the latest episode of the season, he has been seen flirting with Bigg Boss 14 contestant Nikki Tamboli.

Meanwhile, Gauahar Khan said, "You both seem extremely comfortable with each other. Do you know each other from outside?" Responding to this, Sidharth Shukla said yes. Jasmin Bhasin also jumped into the conversation and asked Nikki if she likes Sidharth Sukla or not. Before Nikki would say something, Dil Se Dil Tak actor took lead and said that we are in love.

Tashan-e-Ishq actress Jasmin Bhasin asked if he would marry Nikki Tamnoli or not. Sidharth added more spice to their conversation and jokingly said, "yes, why not". He added that he likes Nikki and she is his type. Jasmin also pulled Nikki's legs on that and said, " Are you sure, you would be able to bear him after marriage." However, Nikki didn't say a word and was listening to the conversation with a blush on her face.

Well, in today's episode the contestants will get to watch sizzling chemistry between Nikki Tamboli and Sidharth Shukla. Colors Tv has shared a promo of episode 4 where South beauty Nikki and Badrinath Ki Dulhania actor Sidharth Shukla have been seen shaking legs in the pool. However, other female contestants will also try to impress Season 13 winner.

Posted By: Srishti Goel