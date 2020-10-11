Bigg Boss 14: In the latest promo shared by the makers, Bigg Boss Season 14 host Salman Khan is seen schooling the contestant for their overconfident attitude in the house.

In the very first weekend of Bigg Boss Season 14, contestants have disappointed show-host Salman Khan. Whereas, the first interaction of Bigg Boss Season 14 Weekend Ka Vaar was all about a fun-chat with freshers and a dose of entertainment for the viewers. However, according to the latest promo shared by Colors TV, 'ab scene paltega' the Dabangg Khan seemed less than impressed with the contestants. In the promo shared by the makers, we see that Salman Khan schools contestants for wasting the audience's time and asks all 10 TBC (To Be Confirmed) contestants to pack bags and leave the house. Salman Khan says, don't be overconfident. (Apne Aap Ko Turram Khan mat samjho).

Since the beginning of the show, the makers are highlighting the theme 'Ab Scene Paltega', now, it seems that it will surely happen. On Saturday night, Salman assured that one contestant will definitely leave the house on Sunday's Weekend Ka Vaar but the makers have now brought another twist. However, Nikki Tamboli will stay in the house as she is the only confirmed contestant among all the freshers. In the promo, Salman Khan looks furious and irritated because of the contestants' performance and walks off the stage. Salman's reactions in the promo made the audience more curious about tonight's episode.

Meanwhile, Salman Khan praises the Toofani seniors- Sidharth Shukla, Hina Khan and Gauahar Khan for their commendable job in the house. Salman Khan also took their opinion over the contestants' game spirit and their strategies in the latest episode.

Now, it will be interesting to see that apart from Nikki Tamboli (confirmed fresher), which TBC contestants (Eijaz Khan, Rahul Vaidya, Shehzad Deol, Rubina Dilaik, Jaan Sanu, Jasmin Bhasin, Nishant Singh Malkhani, Sara Gurpal, Abhinav Shukla and Pavitra Punia) will get eliminated tonight.

Posted By: Srishti Goel