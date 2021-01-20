Bigg Boss 14: Rakhi Sawant is giving major entertainment to the show, even in this task she entertained viewers with her antics. However, not many know that she suffered a major blow during the task.

New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Bigg Boss 14 is creating a buzz on all entertainment and social media platforms after makers confiscated all the food and other items during the task. In this task housemates, who are divided into the two teams, are locked in the garden area without water, food, etc.

To make the show the show interesting contestants are putting their all efforts to keep the viewers glued to their TV sets. Among all the contestant is Rakhi Sawant is giving major entertainment to the show, even in this task she entertained viewers with her antics. However, not many know that she suffered a major blow during the task.

As per reports, during the task Arshi Khan who is in Rahul Vaidya's team locked herself inside the common bathroom to prevent people from using it. Rakhi Sawant, on the other hand, who was unable to control the urge to pee, ended up peeing in her pants.

The actress was seen sitting alone in the corner when she called her team leader Rubina Dilaik and narrated the ordeal. She showed her soaked dress and requested the TV actress not to tell anyone especially Abhinav Shukla, as they all will make fun of her and will also create a scene.

Rubina Dilaik being a true leader didn't bring this whole matter up and even managed to send Rakhi Sawant inside the house to change her clothes. This act of humanity would have cost TV actress few units during the task, however, she didn't think much and helped the controversy queen wholeheartedly.

Meanwhile, the task turned out to quite entertaining wherein Rakhi Sawant managed to grab eyeballs during the task with her antics. Whereas on the other hand Nikki Tamboli who was in Rahul Vaidya and Aly Gony's team betrayed them and flipped sides to support her friend Rubina Dilaik. She was seen entering the house and eating burger served at the table.

