Bigg Boss 14: Sara Gurpal got injured in a task where contestant Nikki Tamboli hurt her with her acrylic nails during an immunity task, see photo

New Delhi| Jagran Entertainment Desk: Even after the eviction from Bigg Boss 14 house, Sara Gurpal is making headlines. As her fans say that her eviction was unjustified and the discussion about the same took the social media by storm as many called 'Toofani Seniors'-- Hina Khan, Gauahar Khan and Sidharth Shukla biased. Now, a picture is surfacing on the internet that is making it evident that Sara was evicted due to a medical reason as she got injured in a task.

Sara got injured in a task where contestant Nikki Tamboli hurt her with her acrylic nails during an immunity task. In the task, Sara was sitting on the bulldozer and Nikki was trying to remove her from the seat to take her place. While in the process, Nikki rubbed Sara's face and ended up hurting her eyes. The footage of the show was edited out of Bigg Boss 14's show as the contestants were heard talking about it.

In the discussion, Eijaz Khan and Toofani seniors-- Hina Khan and Gauahar Khan were heard saying that she was unwell and got hurt but she performed the task with her full strength. It is also reported that Sara is getting treated now and is planning to return to her hometown.

However, a few days back, it was also said that Sara was evicted because she hid the fact about her married life. After her entry to the show, Punjabi singer Tushar Kumar shared few pictures and claimed that Sara married him for his green card.

Posted By: Deeksha Sharma