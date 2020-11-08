New Delhi| Jagran Entertainment Desk: The host Salman Khan on this weekend ka vaar addressed at the ugly fights in the show and he did not fail to slam some of the contestants as he was pretty angry about their behaviour on the show. The makers of Bigg Boss released a promo in which Kick actor was seen lashing out on the contestants Pavitra Punia, Nikki Tamboli and Jaan Sanu.

The promo video began with Salman Khan telling Pavitra Punia that she hit Eijaz Khan during a fight on the show and she even used abusive language. To which, she said that she never abused, and by this Salman Khan got angry and he showed the clip of their fight on the show.

Salman asked about her emotions and said that “Ye emotions hain ya full on drama. He also said that I have no idea what is going on between you two but it is sure that you are not in your senses Pavitra! When she apologised, he yelled, “You say sorry again and again but also keep doing the same thing!”

After this, the host took a class of Nikki Taamboli and said that “You are still saying you did what you did? Really shocking! What would have been the reaction had Rahul Vaidya done the same thing?

Salman also yelled at Jaan and said that he had become the rudest guy in the house. “What level are you stooping to? And it will not affect anyone’s personality but yours alone."

Posted By: Deeksha Sharma