Bigg Boss 14: Salman Khan's show to continue after finale week? Check deets inside
New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: As the Bigg Boss 14 finale week is just hours away to hit our TV screens, fans are going berserk as to know will the show end and if yes, then who will be the winner and if not then what twists makers are going to introduce. Now as all the speculations are going on around the show we have brought to you good news that might clear your doubts as to what will happen after a few hours.
As per reports, makers are planning to extend the show after seeing the response of the finale week wherein we will see challengers entering the show and they are Vikas Gupta, Rakhi Sawant, Kashmera Shah, Rahul Mahajan and Arshi Khan. If all goes well, the makers will extend the season and might bring back eliminated contestants Rahul Vaidya, Nikki Tamboli, Kavita Kaushik and other few celebrities.
Well, nothing is confirmed yet, makers are trying everything to make this season hit just like the last season. Meanwhile, Rahul Vaidhya, who enjoys a strong fan base on social media, is getting immense support after the news of his eviction starting doing rounds on all entertainment portals. Since then a row is going on Twitter where his fans are trending ‘NO RAHUL NO BB14’.
One of the users wrote in support of Rahul, “He is the HIGHEST TRENDING CONTESTANT THIS SEASON! So basically makers have evicted the best and is going to make this season even more FLOP! NO RAHUL NO BB14." Whereas another user wrote, “He Has Been Humiliated He Has Been Abused He's Holding It For A Long Time He Doesn't Speak About It Doens't Mean It Hasn't Affected Him This Guy Needs A Hug NO RAHUL NO BB14.”
Here check out the tweets:
Most desrving @rahulvaidya23 "NO RAHUL NO BB14"— Govind Sharma (@govind1211195) December 5, 2020
He is self made man— Mila khulal(rahulfangirl❤️👌) (@MilaKhulal) December 5, 2020
Nothing will stop him reaching at top
NO RAHUL NO BB14
He is the HIGHEST TRENDING CONTESTANT THIS SEASON!— ꜱʜʀᴜᴜᴜᴜ_05 (@srushti_3184) December 5, 2020
So basically makers have evicted the best and is going to make this season even more FLOP!
NO RAHUL NO BB14 @JessuGeorge @viacom18 @EndemolShineIND @ColorsTV @BiggBoss @OrmaxMedia
He Has Been Humiliated— ꜱʜʀᴜᴜᴜᴜ_05 (@srushti_3184) December 5, 2020
He Has Been Abused
He's Holding It For A Long Time
He Doesn't Speak About It Doens't Mean It Hasn't Affected Him
This Guy Needs A Hug
NO RAHUL NO BB14@ColorsTV@BiggBoss@OrmaxMedia @EndemolShineIND
With Rahul and Nikki’s exit from the show, BB 14 has got its top four finalists that is Eijaz Khan, Abhinav Shukla, Rubina Dilaik and Jasmin Bhasin. Now let's see what drama and entertainment do the challengers bring in with them in the coming week.
Posted By: Niharika Sanjeeiv