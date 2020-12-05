We have brought to you good news that might clear your doubts as to what will happen after a few hours. As per reports, makers are planning to extend the show if all goes well after the Finale Week.

New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: As the Bigg Boss 14 finale week is just hours away to hit our TV screens, fans are going berserk as to know will the show end and if yes, then who will be the winner and if not then what twists makers are going to introduce. Now as all the speculations are going on around the show we have brought to you good news that might clear your doubts as to what will happen after a few hours.

As per reports, makers are planning to extend the show after seeing the response of the finale week wherein we will see challengers entering the show and they are Vikas Gupta, Rakhi Sawant, Kashmera Shah, Rahul Mahajan and Arshi Khan. If all goes well, the makers will extend the season and might bring back eliminated contestants Rahul Vaidya, Nikki Tamboli, Kavita Kaushik and other few celebrities.

Well, nothing is confirmed yet, makers are trying everything to make this season hit just like the last season. Meanwhile, Rahul Vaidhya, who enjoys a strong fan base on social media, is getting immense support after the news of his eviction starting doing rounds on all entertainment portals. Since then a row is going on Twitter where his fans are trending ‘NO RAHUL NO BB14’.

One of the users wrote in support of Rahul, “He is the HIGHEST TRENDING CONTESTANT THIS SEASON! So basically makers have evicted the best and is going to make this season even more FLOP! NO RAHUL NO BB14." Whereas another user wrote, “He Has Been Humiliated He Has Been Abused He's Holding It For A Long Time He Doesn't Speak About It Doens't Mean It Hasn't Affected Him This Guy Needs A Hug NO RAHUL NO BB14.”

Most desrving @rahulvaidya23 "NO RAHUL NO BB14" — Govind Sharma (@govind1211195) December 5, 2020

He is self made man

Nothing will stop him reaching at top

NO RAHUL NO BB14 — Mila khulal(rahulfangirl❤️👌) (@MilaKhulal) December 5, 2020

He is the HIGHEST TRENDING CONTESTANT THIS SEASON!



So basically makers have evicted the best and is going to make this season even more FLOP!



NO RAHUL NO BB14 @JessuGeorge @viacom18 @EndemolShineIND @ColorsTV @BiggBoss @OrmaxMedia — ꜱʜʀᴜᴜᴜᴜ_05 (@srushti_3184) December 5, 2020

He Has Been Humiliated

He Has Been Abused



He's Holding It For A Long Time



He Doesn't Speak About It Doens't Mean It Hasn't Affected Him



This Guy Needs A Hug



NO RAHUL NO BB14@ColorsTV@BiggBoss@OrmaxMedia @EndemolShineIND — ꜱʜʀᴜᴜᴜᴜ_05 (@srushti_3184) December 5, 2020

With Rahul and Nikki’s exit from the show, BB 14 has got its top four finalists that is Eijaz Khan, Abhinav Shukla, Rubina Dilaik and Jasmin Bhasin. Now let's see what drama and entertainment do the challengers bring in with them in the coming week.

Posted By: Niharika Sanjeeiv