Bigg Boss 14: In the Weekend Ka Vaar episode, Salman Khan bashed Rahul Vaidya for yelling at Rakhi. Following this, Rahul apologised to Rakhi for his behaviour, read on to know more.

New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: The fourteenth season of Bigg Boss is inching towards its finale. This season is surely filled with all the fun banters and nasty fights, but what managed to keep the netizens hooked to the television screens in all these years is host Salman Khan.

In the latest episode of Bigg Boss, the Kick actor talked about his feeling as the season is soon going to end and said that he will do the next season if he gets "a raise of 15 per cent".

In Saturday's Weekend Ka Vaar episode, Salman said that it's time to bid goodbye to this season but "life will go on". Salman also revealed that he will be next seen in "Shah Rukh Khan's Pathan, then Tiger-3 and later to Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali".

"I am in mixed emotions, kabhi khushi kabhi gam," the Tubelight actor said.

"After eight months, 'Bigg Boss 15' will be back and you all will be back too, that’s a guarantee. I will also come but on a condition that if I get a raise of 15 per cent," he added.

The Bajrangi Bhaijaan actor also discussed the finale task and asked Rakhi Sawant about her Rs 14 lakh move. On this, Rakhi replied that "for her, it was right as she wanted to be secure about being in the finale".



Salman also bashed Rahul Vaidya for yelling at Rakhi. Following this, Rahul apologised to Rakhi for his behaviour. In the show, only six contestants are left- Rubina Dilaik, Nikki Tamboli, Rahul Vaidya, Aly Goni, Rakhi Sawant, and Devoleena Bhattacharjee. Devoleena entered the show as a proxy of Eijaz Khan. However, now it is reported that the actress has been eliminated from the show as she received the least votes in the BB house.

Posted By: Deeksha Sharma