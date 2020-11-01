On Sunday's episode of Weekend Ka Vaar, Shehnaz Gill made her appearance in the show as a guest, watch video

New Delhi| Jagran Entertainment Desk: The Bigg Boss house is filled with drama and spice and host Salman Khan never fails to disappoint his fans with 'Weekend Ka Vaar' episode. And, this time, he brought back the 'Punjab Ki Katrina Kaif' --Shehnaz Gill on the show. Shehnaz was the reason why Bigg Boss 13 became so popular and became a number one hit show on the television screen. The Punjab Ki Katrina Kaif made people fall in love with her and was also known as the Queen of hearts and Bigg Boss.

On Sunday's episode of Weekend Ka Vaar, Shehnaz Gill made her appearance in the show as a guest and in the show, she was seen flirting with Salman Khan. The makers of the show also released a promo in which Shehnaaz can be seen in her flavour, asking host Salman why he hasn't matched his outfit with her and also told him "I love you..in a positive way."

The channel shared the promo and wrote, "I love you, positive wala" @ishehnaaz_gill is back in the @BiggBoss house." Shehnaaz also shared the promo of her appearance in the much-talked show and wrote, " It’s okay kar diya... #BB14 ke weekend ke Vaar par aa rahi hoon apna swag lekar!"

👀 It’s okay kar diya... 👁 #BB14 ke weekend ke Vaar par aa rahi hoon apna swag lekar! @colorstv #ShehnaazOnBB https://t.co/ER87M1qiJs — Shehnaaz Gill (@ishehnaaz_gill) October 31, 2020

As the promo aired, the netizens went gaga and they started trending #SalNaaz on the internet praising the pure bond between Salman Khan and Shehnaaz Gill, one of the users said, "Best host of BB history #SalmanKhan with the best contestant ever in bb history #ShehnaazGill literally this is wow moment #SalNaaz."

Best hos of BB history #SalmanKhan with the best contestant ever in bb history #ShehnaazGill literally this is wow moment #SalNaaz — Radhe Bhaijaan (@Salman_bhakt1) October 31, 2020

SALSIDNAAZ

The only TRP makers in BB #SalNaaz pic.twitter.com/W4g4omBZBA — BAE ❤SIDHARTH FANFOREVER (@BackupBae) October 31, 2020

I Eagerly Waiting For This #SalNaaz Moment Too..

I Love Trio Moments Of Sid, Sana And Salman Sir.. pic.twitter.com/Zn3GGMrTI8 — OFFICIAL SHEHNAAZ Fc Pakistan (@shehnazSoloFc) October 31, 2020

Another user said, "SALSIDNAAZ

The only TRP makers in BB #SalNaaz"

Yet another said, "I Eagerly Waiting For This #SalNaaz Moment Too..

I Love Trio Moments Of Sid, Sana And Salman Sir.."

In another promo, the makers revealed that Jasmin Bhasin's rumoured byfriend Aly Goni is alls et to enter the house on November 14. The makers shared post and wrote, "Aa rahe hai @AlyGoni banne @jasminbhasin ka support system aur khel ne yeh BIGG game! ??

Are you excited to watch him on #BiggBoss14? Tune in on 4th November, 10.30 PM"

Posted By: Deeksha Sharma