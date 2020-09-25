Jaan has followed the footstep of his father and made his first singing debut in 2016.

New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: The much-awaited reality TV show, Bigg Boss 14 on Friday confirmed the first contestant to enter the Bigg Boss house. Show host Salman Khan introduced Jaan Kumar Sanu, the son of singer Kumar Sanu, as the first contestant on Bigg Boss 14, in a virtual press conference.

In the conference, Jaan told Salman that he is nervous as he is going to meet him for real for the very first time and his entire body is shaking. "I have been your fan since before I got to know anything about the work my dad has done with you. I am a bit dazed with your presence," he said.

Jaan has followed the footstep of his father and made his first singing debut in 2016 with a cover of his father's song from the film, Akele Hum Akele Tum. He also sang the popular song Bum Bum Boley from Aamir Khan starrer Taare Zameen Par.

In the virtual conference, Bigg Boss 13 winner Sidharth Shukla was also present and he gave a hypothetical situation to Jaan and asked him if someone spills the tea on him what would he do.

To which, Jaan replied, "I am a singer so I will respond to her with a song, I will sing ‘Ek garam chai ki pilayi ho koi mujhpe girane wali ho’, adding that it will be good if she spills the tea on him in the morning, as it will help him in waking up (laughs)."

Jaan further said that "I will do the opposite, if she is angry then I will remain calm, and if nothing works I will use ‘Sid approach’ as he is very inspired by Sidharth.”

Jaan was also asked how would he deal if he were to be constantly poked and provoked by other contestants. Jaan quoted Rajinikanth and said, “Wolves always attack in packs while a lion walks alone. So if I am constantly poked, I would try and sort the matter. But if it gets too much, I will respond appropriately and it could be that they don’t like my responses!”

The reality show is all set to start on October 3. However, all the contestants of BB 14 are asked to self-quarantine themselves before entering the Bigg Boss house.

