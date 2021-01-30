Bigg Boss 14: Earlier, Rakhi was trolled by the netizens for destroying Abhinav Shukla's underwear as she tore it into pieces. The netizens called her move 'awful and distasteful.'

New Delhi| Jagran Entertainment Desk: The challengers of the fourteenth season of Bigg Boss house are leaving no stone unturned to entertain the fans. Rakhi Sawant is also one of the challengers in this season, and her key factor to entertain the fans is by hitting on Abhinav Shukla. However, from the recent episode, it looks like she has crossed the line. The actress is making sure to give a hard time to the husband-wife duo through her funny antics. Recently, Rakhi pulled the drawstrings of Abhinav's shorts, and that has left his wife Rubina furious over it. Rubina gave a stern warning to Rakhi to not cross her limits as there will be repercussions.

In the recent episode, when Abhinav was entering the living space from the garden area, Rakhi was trying to stop him and she invaded his personal space by pulling the drawstring of his shorts. Abhinav was left shocked after it. As soon as Rubina got to know about it she got agitated over it and gave a warning to Rakhi to not cross her limits. She said, "Rakhi apni limits mein rahie, kuch daayre hote hai, unki izzat kijie."

But clearly, Rakhi was in no mood to listen to her and she said "jyada mana karogi to mai dubara karugi." She further adds to it and says "pati hoga Abhinav tumhara ghar pe, yaha vo sirf contestant hai aur mai fair game khel rahi hu, task me jo bhi ho karugi."

Rakhi was again seen irritating Abhinav Shukla verbally when he was sitting in the garden area. Rakhi goes and sits beside him. After this, Abhinav gets up and moves from there. Rakhi too gets up and lies on the same sofa where Abhinav was sitting and she says, "Sofa toh tumne Abhinav kafi garam kar diya, mujhe to thand bhi lag rahi thi, par ab acha lag raha hai."

Earlier, Rakhi was trolled by the netizens for destroying Abhinav Shukla's underwear as she tore it into pieces. The netizens called her move 'awful and distasteful.'

