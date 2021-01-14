New Delhi| Jagran Lifestyle Desk: Bigg Boss 14 is getting interesting and all thanks to the contestants and the BB makers who are leaving no stones unturned to entertain the viewers. So far, all housemates have shown their aggression part, except, Sonali Phogat. However, now we will get to see that too and all thanks to the Kai Po Che task.

In the upcoming episode, we will see the actress-turned-politician locking horns with housemate Rubina Dilaik, the fight will get so intense that it will take a nasty turn. As per Bigg Boss Khabri, the fight started during the Kai Po Che task when Sonali said that whoseever will cut her kite is "haramzaada".

Well, the politician didn't take any particular name, however, this behaviour left Rubina Dilaik irked and she fumed in anger. She shouted at Sonali Phogat for using foul language for housemates and reminded the politician that even she has a daughter. Will she call her haramzaadi too?

This didn't go down well with Sonali Phogat and she ends up threatening Rubina Dilaik of dire consequences after Bigg Boss 14 ends.

What happened, in the end, is yet unknown, however, we are wondering what happened to Sonali out of a sudden. In the last Weekend Ka Vaar she questioned host Salman Khan as to why he doesn't look at her or talks to her, to this Bollywood superstar replied, " Is she in the house?"

It seems she has taken this statement seriously and is trying to grab eyeballs of viewers and Salman Khan by creating ruckus in the house.

Let's see how Radhe actor will react to Sonali Phogat's abusive behaviour towards Rubina Dilaik.

Meanwhile, Bigg Boss has cancelled Captaincy Task after contestants violated the rules. The contestants were seen not playing fair and deliberately losing the task just to favour their friends in the opposite team. Rakhi Sawant and Arshi Khan entered opposite team's area which is against the rule.

Posted By: Abhinav Gupta