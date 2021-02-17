On winning the Bigg Boss 14’s Best Jodi Award with Rubina Dilaik, Abhinav Shukla took to his social media and said, “more people wanted us to part more we stuck around!” Read on to know more

New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Bigg Boss 14 is almost coming to its end and the excitement of fans is increasing with each passing day that who’s going to win the show. And to add extra spice to the whole Grand Finale week, the reel-life as well as the real-life couple Rubina Dilaik and Abhinav Shukla aka RubiNav has won Bigg Boss 14’s Best Jodi Award.

Yes, the couple who was almost getting separated before entering the high-voltage reality show, has learned to stick around through the thick and thins. While Rubina is still inside the show and is a strong winning contender, Abhinav has been evicted.

Speaking about his ‘Best Jodi’ win with wifey Rubina, the actor took to his Instagram handle wrote, “We got stronger with each difficulty that was thrown in our way, each weekend ka vaar made us wiser, more people wanted us to part more we stuck around! #Rubina Our greatest glory is not in never falling, but in rising every time we fall.”

Recently, the actor entered the Bigg Boss house again to be on a date with Rubina. Talking about Salman Khan and the Weekend Ka Vaar episodes to India Forums, Abinav said, “I was very firm on one thing that whatever Khan sir batate hai, samjhate hai (tells us), it is for our betterment. So I won’t feel let down by it, ki ‘arre yaar, bura lag raha hai, itna bura bola (I feel bad, he said bad things).’ No, I will try to learn what I can from it. He is trying to guide in a way that ‘avoid this, do that’,” Abhinav said.

Posted By: Sanyukta Baijal