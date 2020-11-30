Bigg Boss 14: After Rubina Dilaik's shocking revelation, fans were left in complete shock and many users praised the show for saving their relationship, see reactions.

New Delhi| Jagran Entertainment Desk: The fourteenth season of Bigg Boss is filled with drama and many unexpected things but one thing was sure that a couple of this season Abhinav Shukla and Rubina Dilaik stood for one another and emerged as each other's strongest supporters. However, the TV actress made a shocking revelation on the show and said that the couple considered coming on this show because they were on the verge of getting divorced.

In the recent promo of Bigg Boss, Rubina said that "Humne ek dusre ko November tak ka time dia tha, since we were on the verge of getting divorce. She further added to it that Agar yaha dono saath nahi aate, toh shayad sath bhi na reh paate."

After making the revelation, she started bursting into tears. As the promo was out, fans were in complete shock after listening to her statement and many users praised the show for saving their relationship.

This is that promo which I was talking about which they aired on Voot.



One of the users said, "#RubinaDilaik & #AbhinavShukla was on the edge on divorce & then they got the offer of bb & they decided to gave their relation a last chance & hopefully all sorted out between them ??.

This season of biggBoss has saved one true relationship."

#RubinaDilaik & #AbhinavShukla was on the edge on divorce & then they got the offer of bb & they decided to gave their relation a last chance & hopefully all sorted out between them 💖.



For the unversed, Rubian Dialik has become the first confirmed contestant who would go to Bigg Boss 14 grand finale. Abhinav's fate is yet to be decided but one thing is sure that the two has emerged as one strong couple in this season and netizens love their bond and chemistry.

Rubina Dilaik and Abhinav Shukla tied knots in 2018 and they had been pretty much active on social media posting about their regular life chores on Instagram.

On the other hand, Salman Khan also made a shocking revelation that the show is going end in December itself and the grand finale is all set to take place in the coming week - on Saturday.

