Rakhi Sawant was a contestant in the first season of Bigg Boss and now she has joined the Bigg Boss 14 house as a challenger.

New Delhi| Jagran Entertainment Desk: Actress Rakhi Sawant's mother has been admitted to the hospital as she has a cancerous gallbladder tumour. While Rakhi is still inside the BB 14 house, her brother Rakesh Sawant shared details about their mother's medical condition. He said that she was operated upon Saturday and the chemotherapy will start from today.

Rakesh told the Times Of India that their mother is in the hospital and she has a huge tumour in her gallbladder which is cancerous and can't be operated upon. He further shared the details and said that the chemotherapy will begin from today.

Rakesh was also asked that is Rakhi aware of it, to which, he said that yes, they have told the makers of Bigg Boss 14 about it and they have informed about the same on Saturday to Rakhi. He further said that their mother wishes to see Rakhi as the winner and she wants her to stay inside the house.

Recently, Rakhi met her mother during the family week round. She interacted with her through the video call and the actress was left in tears as she saw her mother was hospitalised.

For the unversed, Rakhi was a contestant in the first season of Bigg Boss and now she has joined the Bigg Boss 14 house as a challenger. To be noted, Rakhi is giving a tough competition to the other contestants in the house, and she is making sure to entertain the fans with her funny antics.

Recently, in the Weekend ka Vaar, Salman Khan slammed Rakhi for her immature behaviour, and he said that she should know her limits as there are many times when she crosses the line, and that does not look good on the television.

Notably, Rakhi's mother Jaya was also a contestant in the BB house and she joined the show in season 3 of Bigg Boss.

Posted By: Deeksha Sharma