Rakhi Sawant's husband Ritesh revealed on whom he will support if he enters the house and its not his wife Rakhi. Read on to know who that contestant is

New Delhi| Jagran Entertainment Desk: Ever since Challenger Rakhi Sawant entered the Bigg Boss 14 show her husband has turned active and keeps speaking to different entertainment portals regarding the Bigg Boss. Recently, speaking to a portal he revealed on whom will he support if he enters Salman Khan's show and the answer will leave you a shock.

As per News18, Ritesh said that there are various groups and pairings in the house and this makes it difficult for contestants like Rakhi Sawant who play alone. He sited examples of Rubina Dilaik-Abhinav Shukla, Aly Goni-Jasmin Bhasin and others.

He further went on to heap praises for Abhinav Shukla and said that he wants to see him lifting the trophy and winning the show, as he plays the game genuinely. He further added, "I don’t see that potential in any other contestant who can take the show ahead. I believe he deserves to win and I will be supporting him to win the show. If I go inside, my strategy will be to ensure that only the deserving ones go ahead in the game and the others get evicted. I don’t find myself deserving to win, this not my cup of tea.”

Earlier, Ritesh showed his interest in entering the Bigg Boss house and revealed that he has also given dates to the makers. However, now it depends on them whether they want to send him into the house.

Meanwhile, Rahul Mahajan, who is a close friend of Rakhi Sawant, revealed to his co-housemates in the recent episode that the controversy queen has not met her husband from the past two years. He further added that despite being married she is feeling lonely and has nobody to 'call her own.'

Talking about tonight's episode then Rahul Mahajan who is the sanchalak of the task will not give immunity to Rakhi Sawant and Arshi Khan as he feels that they both didn't complete their task of breaking housemates' resolutions.

