New Delhi| Jagran Entertainment Desk: One of the most entertaining contestants of Bigg Boss house is Rakhi Sawant who managed to grab all the eyeballs with her effortless antics and funny comments. However, there was one thing that was disappointing her as her husband Ritesh has not revealed his identity to the outer world and finally, he said that he is going enter the show for Rakhi and she couldn't' be happier about it.

Ritesh in conversation with TOI said that he wants to be a part of Bigg Boss 14 and he is currently in talks with the makers of the show. He said that he has given his availability in the first week of January and is waiting for a response from the makers.

He further added to it that he told Bigg Boss makers that he wants to be a part of the show as a contestant. He also revealed that the makers wanted him to be on the show by December 25 but he was not available and now he is clearing his schedule to get on the show.

Adding to that he said, I have told them I will be available in the first week of January, but I haven’t got any confirmation until now so let’s see when it happens. I am expecting to enter by mid-week. I will go as a contestant, I have requested the makers. I want to go inside as her support. I feel Rakhi has come into my life as a blessing and she is a very good person,”

Earlier, in an episode, Rakhi was heard saying to Rubina and Abhinav that she has requested her husband to come and see her in the house and please do not disappoint me.

Posted By: Deeksha Sharma