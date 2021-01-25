Bigg Boss 14: Bigg Boss is soon going to introduce Connection Week wherein housemates' family members or friends will be entering Salman Khan's house. Read on to know who all are coming

New Delhi| Jagran Entertainment Desk: Bigg Boss 14 hosted by Salman Khan is hitting the headlines every now and then and all thanks to the contestants who are making the show interesting. Now to add in more entertainment in the show BB makers are soon going to introduce 'Connection Week' wherein we will see housemates' family members entering the BB house for a week.

As per the latest social media post of Bigg Boss Khabri, Rakhi Sawant's husband Ritiesh and Rahul Vaidya's girlfriend Disha Parmar are likely to stay in the BB house. Along with them, we will also see Aly Gony's BFF Jasmin Bhasin, Rubina Dilaik's sister Jyoti Dilaik, Manu Punjabi, Rahul Mahajan, Bigg Boss 13 contestant Shefali Bagga, Arshi Khan's brother entering the house. Well, we are not sure if this is the final list as makers are yet to confirm the names.

Talking about the Connection Week, family members or the friends of the housemates who will be entering the house will be seen performing Captaincy, Luxury and Immunity task.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ColorsTV (@colorstv)

Well, if these names are confirmed then for the first time nation is going to see Rakhi Sawant's husband Ritesh in public. Earlier, he has given many interviews to entertainment portal after Rakhi entered the BB house, however, he never revealed his identity. Also, it will be interesting to see Rakhi's reaction who claims to have not met her husband from the past 2 years.

Talking about Rahul Vaidya's reaction on girlfriend Disha's entry in the BB house will also be interesting to watch as finally, he will get the answer to his proposal.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ColorsTV (@colorstv)

Meanwhile, in tonight's episode, we will see housemates arguing on the duties after Bigg Boss announces Nomination Task. As per the reports, BB makers have introduced an interesting twist to nomination task as this week housemates might end up sacrificing Bedroom and Bathroom.

Posted By: Niharika Sanjeeiv