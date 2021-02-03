Rakhi Sawant is grabbing eyeballs as the actress has made some shocking revelations about her marriage with Ritesh. Read on to know about her secret

New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Bigg Boss 14 is creating a great buzz on all social media platforms and contestants are leaving no stones unturned to keep the show interesting and worth watching. Among all the contestants' Rakhi Sawant is grabbing eyeballs as the actress has made some shocking revelations about her marriage with Ritesh.

In the upcoming episode, we will see Rakhi opening her heart out in front of Rahul Vaidya and disclosing one of the biggest secrets. As per the promo, Controversy queen breaks down in tears and reveals that her husband was already married with a kid and she got to know about it after their marriage.

Post this, Rakhi is seen in a completely different avatar and will be seen picking up a nasty fight with Abhinav Shukla and Rubina Dilaik. As per the promo, Main Hoon Na actress will go up to Abhinav and will ask if his wife has restricted him from talking to her.

Following this, she will call Abhinav "Tharki" which will not go down well with both husband and wife and will end up engaging in an ugly fight.

It looks like the upcoming episode is going to be high on drama as the viewers will get to see some emotional breakdowns and ugly fights in the Bigg Boss house.

Meanwhile, Rahul Vaidya has been saved from this week's nomination and credit goes to Nikki Tamboli who didn't tear 33-year-old singer's name. All contestants accept Rahul are nominated for the eviction, now it will be interesting to see who says alvida to the BB house this week or will Bigg Boss introduce a twist. As reports are doing rounds that Eijaz Khan might re-enter house on this Weekend Ka Vaar episodes or next week.

